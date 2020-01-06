Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins best actress in comedy series for 'Fleabag' at Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge received the Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in the comedy genre for the television series 'Fleabag' on Sunday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes. On Sunday night, Awkwafina won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in ‘The Farewell.’. It was her first.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:12Published 1 hour ago Fleabag wins Best Comedy Golden Globe 'Fleabag' was named Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (05.01.20). Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:56Published 40 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ramy Youssef wins best actor award for comedy series 'Ramy' at Golden Globes Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Beating Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas, comedian and actor Ramy Youssef won the best actor award for Best Performance in...

Sify 13 hours ago



British stars won big in film and TV at the Golden Globes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes all received awards at the Los Angeles ceremony.

BBC News 10 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this