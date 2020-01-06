Global  

Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins best actress in comedy series for 'Fleabag' at Golden Globes

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge received the Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in the comedy genre for the television series 'Fleabag' on Sunday.
