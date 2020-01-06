Global  

Jennifer Lopez Tops Off Her Dramatic Dress With a Bow on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Billboard.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez was all wrapped up in a gold, green and white Valentino gown on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet. The striking look was embellished...
News video: 77th Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

77th Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion 00:55

 Here are some of the hottest looks on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet, including styles from Jennifer Lopez, Saoirse Ronan, Kerry Washington and more!

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both walked the Golden Globes red carpet and fans went wild

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are both at the Golden Globe Awards show red carpet which ignited fans' interest in a possible reunion.
USATODAY.com

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both walked the Golden Globes red carpet, and fans went wild

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are both at the Golden Globe Awards show red carpet which ignited fans' interest in a possible reunion.
USATODAY.com

