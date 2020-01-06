Global  

Ajay Devgn: Virat is the 'Tanhaji' of team India

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn considers Virat Kohli as 'Tanhaji' of Indian cricket team.
 Actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol are currently on a promotional spree to promote their upcoming film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

