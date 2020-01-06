Global  

2020 Golden Globes audience sheds tears at SNL star's tribute to Ellen DeGeneres

SFGate Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Usually one for laughter, Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television recipient Ellen DeGeneres was moved to tears at Sunday night’s Golden Globes thanks to a heartfelt tribute given by fellow comedian and actress Kate McKinnon.

Naturally, her speech was accompanied by a bite of humor. McKinnon began by reading a list of things DeGeneres had personally given her. Among them were more sentimental attributes like “a road map for a way to be funny that is grounded in an expression of joy,” followed by “two pairs of Stan Smith sneakers,” which McKinnon joked were pieces of clothing she was able to keep after doing impressions of DeGeneres on her talk show.
News video: Ellen DeGeneres Praises Kate McKinnon Backstage At Golden Globes

 While speaking with press backstage at the 2020 Golden Globes, Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television recipient Ellen DeGeneres praises Kate McKinnon after the actress thanked the TV host for being a powerful voice for the LGBTQ community.

