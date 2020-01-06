Global  

Antonio Banderas is Supported by Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel at Golden Globes 2020

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel cozy up at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 59-year-old actor looked dapper in a white blazer paired with black trousers while his girlfriend donned a sparkling, black dress for the awards show. PHOTOS: Check out [...]
 Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Scarlett Johansson. Taylor Swift. Leonardo DiCaprio. Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer Lopez. Sofia Carson. Cynthia Erivo. Renée Zellweger. Joey King. Awkwafina. Billy Porter. Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Nicole...

Ricky Gervais is glad the Golden Globe Awards are over. The outspoken comedian didn't hold back as he delivered some scathing put downs to the Hollywood elite during Sunday night's glitzy ceremony in..

They may not have taken home a Golden Globe but these stars were winners on the red carpet. From hot couples Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to our favorites like..

Joaquin Phoenix couldn't stop staring at girlfriend Rooney Mara during the Golden Globes award function

Star couple Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara once again caught the eye of the global media when they made a rare appearance together on the red carpet of the 77th...
Bollywood Life

Kerry Washington Slays at Golden Globes 2020

Kerry Washington is absolutely slaying at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 42-year-old...
Just Jared


