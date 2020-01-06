Tom Hanks Tears Up While Thanking His Family at Golden Globes 2020
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Tom Hanks won the Cecil B. deMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The legendary actor fought back tears several times during his acceptance speech, including once while he was thanking his family including wife Rita Wilson and his kids. Before [...]
Tom Hanks cracks jokes backstage in the press room at the Golden Globes after being honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille award, telling the press he has loved every ensemble he has been a part of in his career. Plus, he talks going to Australia to film his next project, the Elvia Presley biopic with...