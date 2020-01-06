Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tom Hanks Tears Up While Thanking His Family at Golden Globes 2020

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Tom Hanks won the Cecil B. deMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The legendary actor fought back tears several times during his acceptance speech, including once while he was thanking his family including wife Rita Wilson and his kids. Before [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Hanks Talks His Career At Golden Globes

Tom Hanks Talks His Career At Golden Globes 05:52

 Tom Hanks cracks jokes backstage in the press room at the Golden Globes after being honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille award, telling the press he has loved every ensemble he has been a part of in his career. Plus, he talks going to Australia to film his next project, the Elvia Presley biopic with...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks On Receiving Cecil B. DeMille Award | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Tom Hanks On Receiving Cecil B. DeMille Award | Golden Globes 2020

Hanks took home the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 05:58Published

Ricky Gervais 'didn't mean to upset Tim Allen' at the 2011 Golden Globes [Video]Ricky Gervais 'didn't mean to upset Tim Allen' at the 2011 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais has shared that he regrets poking fun at Tim Allen at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards, because the Toy Story star took the joke the wrong way.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Charlize Theron Honors Tom Hanks With Touching Speech at Golden Globes 2020

Charlize Theron gives Tom Hanks a hug while presenting him with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. The 44-year-old Bombshell actress and...
Just Jared

Tom Hanks gets emotional at Golden Globes


ContactMusic


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.