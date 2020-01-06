Global  

Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, & Amy Poehler Enjoy Night Out at Golden Globes 2020

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, and Amy Poehler step out for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The actors, ages 48, 50, and 48, respectively, hit the red carpet at the event held on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Paul was joined by his wife Julie Yaeger. Christina received a [...]
News video: Golden Globes Kick Off Award Season Sunday, Road Closures Start Friday

Golden Globes Kick Off Award Season Sunday, Road Closures Start Friday 01:29

 The Golden Globe Awards are not until Sunday, but road closures near the Beverly Hilton are set to begin Friday night and will last until Monday.

