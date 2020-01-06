Global  

Patricia Arquette Wins Golden Globe 2020 for 'The Act'

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Patricia Arquette nabbed win at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The star won in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in The Act! In [...]
News video: Patricia Arquette On Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Win For 'The Act' | Golden Globes 2020

Patricia Arquette On Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Win For 'The Act' | Golden Globes 2020 04:08

 Patricia Arquette won the Golden Globe for her supporting role in 'The Act.'

Patricia Arquette On Advice To Her Daughter [Video]Patricia Arquette On Advice To Her Daughter

After winning the Golden Globe for "The Act", Patricia Arquette explains what kind of advice she gives her daughter and how she is navigating a world where the relationships between men and women are..

‘A Country on the Brink of War’: Patricia Arquette Buries Trump in Politically Charged Globes Acceptance Speech

Actress Patricia Arquette won her third Golden Globe tonight for her role in Hulu’s The Act, but also dedicated much of her acceptance speech to call for...
Well-wishes to Australia sent from Golden Globe stage

NEW YORK (AP) — Australian communities battling wildfires were given several messages of support at the Golden Globes, with Ellen DeGeneres, Patricia Arquette...
