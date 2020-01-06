Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress in TV Drama for 'The Crown' at Golden Globes 2020

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Olivia Colman wins big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The 45-year-old actress took home the award for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama at the event held on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Olivia won for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR Events - Published < > Embed
News video: Olivia Colman On Best Actress in a Television Drama Win For 'The Crown' | Golden Globes 2020

Olivia Colman On Best Actress in a Television Drama Win For 'The Crown' | Golden Globes 2020 03:56

 Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series for her lead role as Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Crown.'

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Best Television Series — Drama 'Succession' (HBO). Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy 'Fleabag' (Amazon). Best Actor TV — Drama Brian..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Awkwafina On Best Actress in a Comedy Win For 'The Farewell' | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Awkwafina On Best Actress in a Comedy Win For 'The Farewell' | Golden Globes 2020

Awkwafina won the Golden Globe for her lead role in 'The Farewell' from director Lulu Wang.

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 03:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress in a Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes, Admits to Getting "a Little Boozy"

Long may she reign! Olivia Colman won the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredSifyAceShowbiz

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Would Like to Personally Thank Barack Obama After Fleabag's Golden Globe Win

Another award for Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Hasn't she got enough already? (No.) Fleabag just won best TV comedy or musical at the 2020 Golden Globes, and...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredMashable

Tweets about this

ThuthuSimelane

Fapson Mandela RT @PopCrave: Olivia Colman wins ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama’ for #TheCrown. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/… 57 seconds ago

lianaramorim

Queen amongst the gypsy RT @seewhatsnext: ALL HAIL THE QUEEN! Olivia Colman wins Best Actress in a TV Drama #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/FItp2GHUTh 1 minute ago

juuunnnaid

준 จูน™ RT @enews: Claire Foy had some big shoes to fill, and Olivia Colman did it well. She wins Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for #TheCrown.… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.