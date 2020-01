Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Elton John and Bernie Taupin hold their award while posing for photos in the press room at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The guys picked up the award for Best Original Song for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Elton‘s biopic Rocketman. [...] 👓 View full article