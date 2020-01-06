Salma Hayek Wows on the Red Carpet at Golden Globes 2020

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Salma Hayek looks so hot on the red carpet while arriving at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 53-year-old wowed in a dress with a blue top and cream-colored skirt as she arrived at the awards show, where she will be presenting [...] 👓 View full article

