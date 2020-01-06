Global  

Rachel Brosnahan & 'Mrs. Maisel' Cast Step Out For Golden Globes 2020

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Rachel Brosnahan stuns on the red carpet with her husband Jason Ralph at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 29-year-old actress was joined on the carpet by her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-stars Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Caroline Aaron, and Kevin [...]
News video: ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cast At Golden Globes

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cast At Golden Globes 01:46

 The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” cast, including Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, and Caroline Aaron, hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes where they tell ET Canada’s Sangita Patel why awards season is a celebration for the cast. Plus, they share their favourite Tom Hanks film ahead of...

Rachel Brosnahan happy to lose at Golden Globes [Video]Rachel Brosnahan happy to lose at Golden Globes

Rachel Brosnahan didn't win any prizes for the first time in three years but had the "best Golden Globes ever" - because she could get drunk.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published

Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever' [Video]Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever'

Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever' She lost out to 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series category at Sunday's ceremony, but..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published


