Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bel Powley, & 'Morning Show' Stars Step Out at Golden Globes 2020!
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Bel Powley hit the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The co-stars from The Morning Show were joined by more actors from the show – Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Mark Duplass, and Nestor Carbonell. The [...]
Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook. It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday. Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV. To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes. If you want to view it on Facebook,...