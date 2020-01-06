Global  

Laura Dern Wins Golden Globe 2020 for 'Marriage Story'

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Laura Dern won big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The star of Marriage Story won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in the film. Big congratulations to Laura for the huge honor! Marriage Story [...]
News video: Laura Dern On Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Win For 'Marriage Story' | Golden Globes 2020

Laura Dern On Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Win For 'Marriage Story' | Golden Globes 2020 07:14

 Dern won the Golden Globe for her role in Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story.'

Laura Dern on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show [Video]Laura Dern on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show

The Hollywood Reporter hosted the official after show for the 2020 Golden Globes.

Laura Dern Reveals Advice She And Adam Driver Exchanged On Set [Video]Laura Dern Reveals Advice She And Adam Driver Exchanged On Set

After nabbing the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Marriage Story", Laura Dern tells the press the advice she and co-star Adam Driver exchanged while working on the..

You Gotta See Nicole Kidman & Paul Rudd Crash Laura Dern's Golden Globes Interview!

Is there anyone at the 2020 Golden Globes that Laura Dern hasn't worked with recently?! The Marriage Story actress was bound to run into many familiar faces...
E! Online

Laura Dern Joins 'Marriage Story' & 'Little Women' Stars at AFI Awards 2020!

Laura Dern had two movies represented at the 2020 AFI Awards on Friday afternoon (January 3) in Los Angeles. The Oscar-nominated actress joined the stars of her...
Just Jared

