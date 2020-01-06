Daniel Craig Talks 'Knives Out' Sequel at Golden Globes 2020: 'I Wouldn't Say No'

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Daniel Craig and wife Rachel Weisz walk the red carpet separate as they arrive at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 51-year-old actor looked handsome in a black tux while the 49-year-old The Favourite actress went chic in a black, velvet gown [...] 👓 View full article

