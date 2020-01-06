Global  

'Parasite' makes history at Golden Globes 2020, wins Best Foriegn-Language Film

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): The South Korean thriller 'Parasite' took the coveted Golden Globe home by winning the award for the best foreign-language film.
