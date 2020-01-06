Global  

Michelle Williams Calls on Women to Protect ‘Right to Choose’ in Globes Speech: Vote ‘In Your Own Self Interest’

Mediaite Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Actress Michelle Williams gestured to the upcoming November election in her Golden Globes acceptance speech, urging women to vote “in your own self interest” to protect abortion rights. “When you put this in someone’s hands, you acknowledging the choices made by the actor but also the choices they made as a person, the training they […]
News video: Michelle Williams Reflects On Powerful Golden Globes And Emmys Speeches

Michelle Williams Reflects On Powerful Golden Globes And Emmys Speeches 03:24

 While speaking backstage at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Michelle Williams shares reflects on her powerful Golden Globes speech and whether she's witnessed any change in Hollywood since speaking out at the Emmys.

Michelle Williams' passionate Golden Globes speech


Golden Globes 2020: Michelle Williams tells women to vote 'your own self-interest' like men

Michelle Williams got political at the 2020 Golden Globes, encouraging women to "make (the world) look more like us" by voting in "your own self-interest."
