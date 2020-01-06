Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘A Country on the Brink of War’: Patricia Arquette Buries Trump in Politically Charged Globes Acceptance Speech

Mediaite Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Actress Patricia Arquette won her third Golden Globe tonight for her role in Hulu’s The Act, but also dedicated much of her acceptance speech to call for political action in 2020. Arquette also rebuked President Donald Trump threatening to bomb cultural sites in Iran if the country retaliates for the killing of a top general, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Patricia, David and Rosanna Arquette 'Mob Town' Los Angeles Premiere Red Carpet [Video]Patricia, David and Rosanna Arquette "Mob Town" Los Angeles Premiere Red Carpet

http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Patricia Arquette, David Arquette, Rosanna Arquette on the red carpet at the “Mob Town” premiere held at the Los Angeles Film School in Los Angeles,..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 02:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Patricia Arquette fears war, urges everyone to 'vote in 2020' during Golden Globes acceptance speech

Patricia Arquette shared her fears of war and begged the public to vote in this year's upcoming presidential election during her emotional Golden Globes...
FOXNews.com

Patricia Arquette Gets Real About the State of the World in Sobering 2020 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

You can always count on Patricia Arquette to deliver an acceptance speech that transcends the moment and speaks to larger things than Hollywood and awards. And...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DebbieGBUK

🇬🇧🌹Debbie🌹🇬🇧 RT @kylegriffin1: Patricia Arquette, on the Globes: "We're not going to look back on this night in the history books. We will see a country… 13 seconds ago

dame_keep

Dame Keep It Real RT @HawaiiDelilah: Good for Patricia Arquette using her Golden Globe win address to talk about a country on the brink of war, Australia on… 14 seconds ago

fj_newman

FJ Newman RT @NYDailyNews: When we look back on #GoldenGlobes night, "We will see a country on the brink of war ... a president tweeting out a threa… 27 seconds ago

btlgllc

Geoffrey Brown RT @Amy_Siskind: We 💜 you ⁦@PattyArquette⁩ 💙 “..look back on this night...we will see a country on the brink of war..a pres tweeting out a… 42 seconds ago

SergioCianci

S. Alejandrito RT @CNN: Actress Patricia Arquette used her moment in the spotlight at #GoldenGlobes to describe the US as a country "on the brink of war"… 57 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.