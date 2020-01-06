Global  

‘Zero F*cks Given’: Ricky Gervais’ Rollicking Globes Monologue Completely Blows Up

Mediaite Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A number of commentators and pundits had nothing but plaudits for comedian Ricky Gervais’ open at the 77th Golden Globes. One commentator crowed Gervais “the patron saint of zero fucks given” for his monologue taking aim at Hollywood and everyone in attendance at the award show. As part of a scathing opening monologue, Gervais called […]
News video: Ricky Gervais' scathing Golden Globes speech receives mixed response

Ricky Gervais' scathing Golden Globes speech receives mixed response 00:39

 Ricky Gervais was met with a combination of laughs and scowls as he delivered his scathing opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Tom Hanks Couldn't Stop Reacting To Ricky Gervais' Jokes At The Golden Globe Awards [Video]Tom Hanks Couldn't Stop Reacting To Ricky Gervais' Jokes At The Golden Globe Awards

Comedian Ricky Gervais opened the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards with a string of jokes. Gervais was not afraid to criticize Hollywood and while he received a lot of laughs, he got a mix of other..

Ricky Gervais glad Golden Globes is over [Video]Ricky Gervais glad Golden Globes is over

Ricky Gervais is glad the Golden Globe Awards are over. The outspoken comedian didn't hold back as he delivered some scathing put downs to the Hollywood elite during Sunday night's glitzy ceremony in..

Two bleeps and a Hollywood skewering: Ricky Gervais pulls no punches in Globes monologue

Gervais had no reservations about skewering Hollywood in the ceremony’s opening intro — right to their face. He even brought a pint of beer with him to the...
SFGate

Tom Hanks Generates Meme With His Reaction to Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes Monologue

That aside, the night marks one of the biggest nights in Tom's career as he is presented with this year's Cecil B. DeMille award at the 77th annual Golden...
AceShowbiz


Facepot RT @ImIncorrigible: Oh. My. God. Ricky Gervais' #GoldenGlobes monologue was absolutely savage. Precisely zero f*cks given. (I think ther… 20 hours ago

Josh Isuzu 'Zero F*cks Given': Ricky Gervais' Rollicking Globes Monologue Completely Blows Up https://t.co/7HiGeSecXv via @mediaite 1 day ago

