Chernobyl Wins Best Limited Series at the 2020 Golden Globes

E! Online Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
And Chernobyl's awards show seep continues. Chernobyl, The Sky original miniseries, won the award for Best Limited Series or TV Movie 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night, with the HBO...
Credit: THR Events
News video: Cast of 'Chernobyl' On Best Limited Series Win | Golden Globes 2020

Cast of 'Chernobyl' On Best Limited Series Win | Golden Globes 2020 04:49

 The HBO series won best television limited series or motion picture made for television.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Awkwafina On Best Actress in a Comedy Win For 'The Farewell' | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Awkwafina On Best Actress in a Comedy Win For 'The Farewell' | Golden Globes 2020

Awkwafina won the Golden Globe for her lead role in 'The Farewell' from director Lulu Wang.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:29Published

Michelle Williams On Best Actress in a Limited Series For 'Fosse/Verdon' | Golden Globes [Video]Michelle Williams On Best Actress in a Limited Series For 'Fosse/Verdon' | Golden Globes

Williams won a Golden Globe for her leading role in 'Fosse/Verdon.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 05:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Golden Globes 2020: 'Chernobyl' Snags Best Limited TV Series Prize - See the Full List

Michelle Williams, meanwhile, is announced to be the winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television...
AceShowbiz

Stellan Skarsgård Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Golden Globes, Praises Colin Farrell's Eyebrows

Like father, like son! Stellan Skarsgård won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Tv Series, Limited Series or TV movie at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday...
E! Online

Tweets about this

arismanminaj

Iwan10🍃 RT @PopCrave: Chernobyl wins ‘Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television’ #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/VgqjAasai5 25 seconds ago

kioku___

Kioku RT @nbc: Chernobyl wins Best Limited Series or TV Movie at The #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/erAYdzFQNd 30 seconds ago

imagnesnutter

аннигиляция RT @Variety: #GoldenGlobes: #Chernobyl wins best limited series or TV movie https://t.co/oWOsq8YtW4 https://t.co/SB1gyAGMcf 1 minute ago

mick271

mick❄️ RT @THR: 'Chernobyl' beat out fellow nominees 'Catch-22', 'Fosse/Verdon', 'The Loudest Voice' and 'Unbelievable' https://t.co/p69sk9CjK3 2 minutes ago

boxedfossil

Fos RT @njdotcom: 'Chernobyl’ wins Golden Globe for best limited series. N.J.’s Craig Mazin created the acclaimed show. https://t.co/HYGeXXXYPg… 2 minutes ago

mosene_

mosene 'Chernobyl' Wins Best Miniseries Golden Globe Award https://t.co/wwrh1U0kRt https://t.co/IiA8a00K6U 5 minutes ago

nbc

NBC Entertainment Chernobyl wins Best Limited Series or TV Movie at The #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/erAYdzFQNd 7 minutes ago

