Ramy Youssef wins best actor award for comedy series 'Ramy' at Golden Globes

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Beating Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas, comedian and actor Ramy Youssef won the best actor award for Best Performance in Musical or Comedy Television Series category for his self-titled comedy show 'Ramy' on Sunday.
News video: Ramy Youssef Wins Best Actor In TV Comedy At Golden Globes

Ramy Youssef Wins Best Actor In TV Comedy At Golden Globes 01:30

 Comedian Ramy Youssef wins the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy for the Hulu series "Ramy". Backstage at the awards show, Youssef talks about being mining his own life and experiences for the series.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins best actress in comedy series for 'Fleabag' at Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge received the Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in the comedy genre for the...
Sify

Chernobyl Wins Best Limited Series at the 2020 Golden Globes

And Chernobyl's awards show seep continues. Chernobyl, The Sky original miniseries, won the award for Best Limited Series or TV Movie 2020 Golden Globes on...
E! Online


