Renee Zellweger Wins Best Actress in a Drama at Golden Globes 2020

Renee Zellweger just nabbed her fourth Golden Globe! The 50-year-old actress was awarded Best Actress in a Drama for her role in Judy at the ceremony on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. During her acceptance speech, Renee said it was a “blessing” to portray Judy Garland in the [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best actress in a TV drama Olivia Colman reacts to winning the 2020 Golden Globe award for best actress in a TV drama for her role as the Queen in the third series of The Crown. She joined other British winners Phoebe.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published 25 minutes ago Sam Mendes Talks '1917' Double Win | Golden Globes 2020 Mendes won best director for his WWI drama as well as best motion picture drama at the 2020 Golden Globes. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 07:18Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Renee Zellweger Shows Off Some Leg at Golden Globes 2020 Renee Zellweger looks stunning on the red carpet! The 50-year-old actress wowed in a powder blue dress as she arrived at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday...

Just Jared 7 hours ago



Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress in a Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes, Admits to Getting "a Little Boozy" Long may she reign! Olivia Colman won the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's...

E! Online 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this