Renee Zellweger Wins Best Actress in a Drama at Golden Globes 2020

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Renee Zellweger just nabbed her fourth Golden Globe! The 50-year-old actress was awarded Best Actress in a Drama for her role in Judy at the ceremony on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. During her acceptance speech, Renee said it was a “blessing” to portray Judy Garland in the [...]
