Awkwafina Takes Home Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at Golden Globes 2020

Awkwafina won big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The 31-year-old actress took home Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in The Farewell during the ceremony on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The award makes Awkwafina the first Asian-American actress to ever win the [...]

