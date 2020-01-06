Global  

Sam Mendes Wins Best Director at Golden Globes 2020 for '1917'

Monday, 6 January 2020
Sam Mendes accepts his award on stage at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 54-year-old filmmaker won the award for Best Director for his new movie 1917! Sam was nominated in the category with Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho, Joker‘s Todd Phillips, The Irishman‘s [...]
News video: Director Sam Mendes and '1917' Cast on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show

Director Sam Mendes and '1917' Cast on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show 04:12

 The Hollywood Reporter hosted the official after show for the 2020 Golden Globes.

