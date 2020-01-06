Margaret Qualley Looks So Elegant For Golden Globes 2020

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Margaret Qualley goes classic with her look for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 25-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star walked the red carpet alongside The Politician‘s David Corenswet and Kat Graham. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margaret [...] 👓 View full article

