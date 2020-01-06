Margaret Qualley Looks So Elegant For Golden Globes 2020
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Margaret Qualley goes classic with her look for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 25-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star walked the red carpet alongside The Politician‘s David Corenswet and Kat Graham. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margaret [...]
Even Ricky would have trouble finding fault in these looks. For this list, we’re taking a look at the red carpet ensembles that impressed us the most at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. From stunning dresses worn by stars like Scarlett Johansson and Ana de Armas, to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's jaw-dropping...
Ricky Gervais is glad the Golden Globe Awards are over. The outspoken comedian didn't hold back as he delivered some scathing put downs to the Hollywood elite during Sunday night's glitzy ceremony in..
Sandra Bullock did something really special for her dog on the night of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The 55-year-old Bird Box actress was spotted parking her...