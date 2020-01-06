Global  

Golden Globes 2020: Salma Hayek & Tiffany Haddish Applaud Women’s Right to Choose!

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Salma Hayek and Tiffany Haddish throw their hands in the air to applaud Michelle Williams‘ speech at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Like a Boss co-stars presented an award to Michelle and stood to the side while the actress talked about [...]
News video: Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters

Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters 01:06

 Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at this year's Golden Globes, which take place on Sunday (05.01.20).

