Taron Egerton Wins Best Actor In A Musical or Comedy at Golden Globes

Billboard.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
After Elton John and Bernie Taupin won a Golden Globe for best original song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” at the 2020 Golden...
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Taron Egerton Talks Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Win For 'Rocketman' | Golden Globes 2020

Taron Egerton Talks Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Win For 'Rocketman' | Golden Globes 2020 04:07

 Taron Egerton Talks Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Win For 'Rocketman' | Golden Globes 2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Rocketman' Star Taron Egerton on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show [Video]'Rocketman' Star Taron Egerton on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show

The Hollywood Reporter hosted the official after show for the 2020 Golden Globes.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:45Published

Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020

Phoenix won his second career Golden Globe for his title role in 'Joker.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 05:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Awkwafina Takes Home Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at Golden Globes 2020

Awkwafina won big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The 31-year-old actress took home Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in The Farewell during the...
Just Jared

Taron Egerton Wins Best Actor for 'Rocketman' at Golden Globes 2020, Thanks Elton John (Video)

Taron Egerton takes home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Rocketman at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The 30-year-old actor...
Just Jared

Tweets about this

Mr_Audu

MCMXC's 👶🏿 RT @nbc: Taron Egerton wins Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal of Elton John in "Rocketman". #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/wdFtD… 18 seconds ago

CaleCoy

cake RT @billboard: .@TaronEgerton wins best actor in a musical or comedy at 2020 #GoldenGlobes for playing Elton John https://t.co/ngIjjg8nDp 1 minute ago

SrBigodes_

Leví RT @THR: Taron Egerton showed appreciation to Elton John in his acceptance speech: "To Elton John, thank you for the music, thank you for l… 3 minutes ago

vampmissedith

vampmissedith RT @EW: Taron Egerton wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for @RocketmanMovie! See all of tonight's… 5 minutes ago

SkyLizzels

🌟☃️🎄❤️Skyla❤️🎄☃️🌟 RT @EW: Taron Egerton wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy https://t.co/rM4tBhYNOd 9 minutes ago

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @JustJared: “To @eltonofficial, thank you for the music, thank you for living a life less ordinary, and thank you for being my friend.”… 10 minutes ago

