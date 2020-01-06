Global  

'Succession' star Brian Cox takes home his first Golden Globe award

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Brian Cox took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance in a television series - drama for his performance in American satirical drama 'Succession'. The award marked the actor's first-ever Golden Globes win.
News video: 'Succession' Cast Talks Best Drama Series Win | Golden Globes 2020

'Succession' Cast Talks Best Drama Series Win | Golden Globes 2020 03:29

 'Succession' won best drama series and best actor in a drama series for Brian Cox at the 2020 Golden Globes.

