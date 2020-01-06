Nirvana Gets Together for Charity Fundraiser Performance With St. Vincent and Beck Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As part of the Art of Elysium's annual Heaven Is Rock and Roll gala, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear revisit their band's classics with the two musicians for a five-song set. 👓 View full article

