All the History Made at the 2020 Golden Globes

E! Online Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
77 ceremonies in and, somehow, the Golden Globes is still making history. While there was much criticism (and deservedly so) about the relatively homogeneous slate of nominees at the 2020...
News video: Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook

Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook 01:01

 Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook. It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday. Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV. To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes. If you want to view it on Facebook,...

'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho Reveals His Translator Sharon Choi is Also a Director [Video]'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho Reveals His Translator Sharon Choi is Also a Director

'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho Reveals His Translator Sharon Choi is Also a Director

'Rocketman' Star Taron Egerton on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show [Video]'Rocketman' Star Taron Egerton on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show

'Rocketman' Star Taron Egerton on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show

All the 2020 Golden Globes Reunions You May Have Missed

Be still our nostalgic hearts. On Sunday, the biggest names in film and TV flocked to The Beverly Hilton Hotel to celebrate the 2020 Golden Globes. Thus, it...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredThe WrapThe AgeThe Verge

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader, Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail and more couples rule Golden Globes

The spotlight was on all the couples on the Golden Globes red carpet. Some made their debut as a couple, including Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mashable

jack4mirex

Jack RT @jenyamato: Bong Joon Ho’s #PARASITE just made history with its (first?!) #GoldenGlobes win 🍑🍑🍑 HFPA is... #BongHive https://t.co/6hxVl… 43 seconds ago

VKook3001_

Taekookie RT @choi_bts2: Golden Disc Awards started in 1986 and made two categories, Digital category and Physical album category since 2006. And no… 1 minute ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York A WIN FOR QUEENS! New York native Awkwafina made history at the Golden Globes, becoming the first woman of Asian de… https://t.co/7kx7X1LICh 2 minutes ago

axiahrise

Journey Woman 🌙 RT @GMA: Awkwafina made history at #GoldenGlobes as the first woman of Asian descent to win best actress - musical or comedy. https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

shaolin79

INSEARCHOFSPOCK RT @glamourmag: .@awkwafina just made history as the first woman of Asian descent to win Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago

ana_captures

ana_captures 👑🍀🌸🍃 RT @StylistMagazine: Awkwafina just made history at the Golden Globes https://t.co/1iyH9qugvb https://t.co/5pt08boScI 9 minutes ago

riffdaa_1628

@rifdaa_1628 RT @btspiics1: ❛ BTS ' at Golden Disc Awards 2020 ❥ ❜ The legends always made the history. https://t.co/5etkFNN5oU 10 minutes ago

realEd_Flint

G E Flint 0IIIIIII0 RT @irritatedwoman: The Golden Globes was not a unifying moment in American History. They are actors. They are still pushing climate chang… 11 minutes ago

