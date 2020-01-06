Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kushal Punjabi was a careless father: Wife Audrey Dolhen

Zee News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Kushal Punjabi's wife Audrey Dolhen has come out and spoken about being blamed for the death of the television actor. She says that Kushal "failed their relationship" and called him a "careless father".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kushal Punjabi, Girish Karnad, Viju Khote, Bollywood celebrities who bid adieu to the world [Video]Kushal Punjabi, Girish Karnad, Viju Khote, Bollywood celebrities who bid adieu to the world

Kushal Punjabi, Girish Karnad, Viju Khote, Bollywood celebrities who bid adieu to the world

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 03:41Published

Btown celebs pay last respect to actor Kushal Punjabi [Video]Btown celebs pay last respect to actor Kushal Punjabi

Btown celebs pay last respect to actor Kushal Punjabi

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kushal's parents, wife jointly release statement

The late actor's family which includes wife Audrey Dolhen, father Vijay Punjabi, mother Priya Punjabi and sister Ritika Punjabi, have released a joint statement...
IndiaTimes

Audrey Dolhen: Kushal was not serious about his family

Kushal Punjabi's wife Audrey Dolhen has come out and spoken about being blamed for the death of the television actor. She says that Kushal "failed their...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

19000usman

USMAN RT @bollybubble: Days after calling #KushalPunjabi ‘a careless father’, his wife #AudreyDolhen now labels him as ‘a doting father’ @Punjab… 31 minutes ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Post The Viral ‘Careless Father’ Remark, Kushal Punjabi’s Wife #AudreyDolhen Now Releases A Joint Statement With Hi… https://t.co/0NPBlxpnex 1 hour ago

bollywoodMeraki

Bollywood News 🎬 #Bollywood Post The Viral ‘Careless Father’ Remark, Kushal Punjabi’s Wife Audrey Dolhen Now Releases A Joint Statem… https://t.co/rC6hAwQ6M3 2 hours ago

amiyshah

Ami Shah RT @SachinArsude: It's quite easy to blame a person when he is no more. Especially when he is man & husband. It's universal rule to blame h… 2 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation Here's what Kushal Punjabi's family said about reports of him being under financial crisis and a 'careless' father!… https://t.co/HOU9c1zGCg 3 hours ago

bollybubble

Bollywood Bubble Days after calling #KushalPunjabi ‘a careless father’, his wife #AudreyDolhen now labels him as ‘a doting father’… https://t.co/retGfeD221 4 hours ago

MumbaiMirror

Mumbai Mirror #KushalPunjabi's wife #AudreyDolhen opens up about being blamed for her husband's death, says that Kushal "failed t… https://t.co/DebxcI1AtG 2 days ago

FaziluF

Vijay Rasigan RT @igtamil: Popular actor commits suicide, wife opens up about being blamed for his death https://t.co/pAxw7jn92w 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.