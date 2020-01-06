Global  

Here's Why Taylor Swift Presenting with Amy Poehler at Golden Globes 2020 Was So Significant

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
There was some special meaning behind Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler‘s award presentation during the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! While the duo are now on good terms, back at the 2013 Golden Globes, Amy make a joke that didn’t sit well with Taylor. While hosting the ceremony alongside Tina Fey, the women joked about Taylor‘s [...]
