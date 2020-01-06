Global  

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Will Use Golden Globes 2020 Suit to Help Australian Wildfire Relief

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is auctioning off her outfit from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards to aid Australian fire relief. The 34-year-old Fleabag and Killing Eve actress donned a Ralph & Russo couture suit to the event held at on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...]
Phoebe Waller-Bridge On Best Actress in a Comedy Series Win For 'Fleabag' | Golden Globes 2020

Phoebe Waller-Bridge On Best Actress in a Comedy Series Win For 'Fleabag' | Golden Globes 2020

 Phoebe Waller-Bridge On Best Actress in a Comedy Series Win For 'Fleabag' | Golden Globes 2020

