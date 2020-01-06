Global  

Faith Evans Claims to Be Duped Into Participating in Notorious B.I.G Documentary

AceShowbiz Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Speaking about the upcoming Lifetime documentary, the 'I'll Be Missing You' singer insists it was not pitched to her as 'a story rehashing the sensationalized events that took place.'
Faith Evans Explains Why She Disagrees With Direction of Notorious B.I.G. Documentary [Video]Faith Evans Explains Why She Disagrees With Direction of Notorious B.I.G. Documentary

Faith Evans talks marriage to Notorious B.I.G., his unsolved murder, and her new husband to music producer Stevie J.

Faith Evans condemns Lifetime documentary about her relationship with Notorious BIG

'I feel upset that I'm attached to it,' said the singer, who claims she was duped into taking part
