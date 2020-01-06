Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Renee Zellweger happy to be back at Golden Globes

ContactMusic Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Renée Zellweger Talks Best Actress Win for 'Judy' | Golden Globes 2020

Renée Zellweger Talks Best Actress Win for 'Judy' | Golden Globes 2020 04:17

 Renée Zellweger Talks Best Actress Win for 'Judy' | Golden Globes 2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

Renee Zellweger Talks Australian Fires [Video]Renee Zellweger Talks Australian Fires

After winning the Golden Globe for her performance in "Judy", Renee Zellweger shares a special message for the people of Australia, explaining the conversation about climate change needs to be "pushed..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:17Published

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Best Television Series — Drama 'Succession' (HBO). Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy 'Fleabag' (Amazon). Best Actor TV — Drama Brian Cox,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Renee Zellweger Shows Off Some Leg at Golden Globes 2020

Renee Zellweger looks stunning on the red carpet! The 50-year-old actress wowed in a powder blue dress as she arrived at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday...
Just Jared

Renee Zellweger Wins Best Actress in a Drama at Golden Globes 2020

Renee Zellweger just nabbed her fourth Golden Globe! The 50-year-old actress was awarded Best Actress in a Drama for her role in Judy at the ceremony on Sunday...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.