Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best performance title for 'The Crown'

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Actor Olivia Colman on Sunday bagged the Golden Globe for best performance (female) in the television series-drama category for her role in 'The Crown'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Olivia Colman On Best Actress in a Television Drama Win For 'The Crown' | Golden Globes 2020

Olivia Colman On Best Actress in a Television Drama Win For 'The Crown' | Golden Globes 2020 03:56

 Olivia Colman On Best Actress in a Television Drama Win For 'The Crown' | Golden Globes 2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Golden Globes: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News [Video]2020 Golden Globes: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News

2020 Golden Globes: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:12Published

Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020

Phoenix won his second career Golden Globe for his title role in 'Joker.'

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 05:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Golden Globes: Olivia Colman got a 'little bit boozy' before speech because she didn't expect to win

Actress says she had money on 'this not happening'
Independent

Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress in a Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes, Admits to Getting "a Little Boozy"

Long may she reign! Olivia Colman won the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TAEMINTING_

Paiger RT @THR: "I already got a little bit boozy, because I thought this wasn't gonna happen." A surprised Olivia Colman, star of #TheCrown, acce… 2 minutes ago

TejinderITV

Tejinder Kaur RT @itvnews: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman lead raft of Brit wins at Golden Globes https://t.co/pVuyhgrFDh https://t.co/UHxTI7tWgI 2 minutes ago

LouiseLacy

🏆🦔🏆🦉🏆Louise 🏆🦉🏆🦔🏆 Waking up to the Golden Globe winners. Gutted my Queen Jodie Comer didn't win but a tipsy Olivia Colman winning the… https://t.co/IUTWccDZV7 2 minutes ago

boblister_poole

Bob For A Full Brexit Golden Globes: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman among Britis honoured in ceremony hosted by Ricky Gervais Wha… https://t.co/He6vAv8Pl7 3 minutes ago

SamanthaCunlif1

SamanthaCunliffe Who dresses Olivia Colman? Every time she wins an award, she looks a sight...... Olivia Colman&#039;s Golden Globe… https://t.co/EREhT4ky7V 3 minutes ago

buchette14640

Buche RT @Variety: #GoldenGlobes: Olivia Colman wins for actress in a TV series, drama for #TheCrown https://t.co/oWOsq8YtW4 https://t.co/jef4CLR… 4 minutes ago

kim_adieu

🐠🐠🐠 RT @CNN: Olivia Colman won best actress in a TV drama series for playing Queen Elizabeth in Netflix's "The Crown" #GoldenGlobes https://t.c… 5 minutes ago

itvnews

ITV News Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman lead raft of Brit wins at Golden Globes https://t.co/pVuyhgrFDh https://t.co/UHxTI7tWgI 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.