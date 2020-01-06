Global  

Awkwafina makes history with Golden Globe win

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Awkwafina made history at the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony by becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for lead actress in a comedy film.
