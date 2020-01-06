Global  

Shailene Woodley Bold Blue Dress Is Fashion Goals at Golden Globes 2020

Just Jared Jr Monday, 6 January 2020
Shailene Woodley goes bold in blue dress at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 28-year-old actress stunned on the red carpet ahead of the event. Shailene‘s series, Big Little Lies is up for Best Television Drama Series at the ceremony, alongside The [...]
News video: Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes 08:34

 Even Ricky would have trouble finding fault in these looks. For this list, we’re taking a look at the red carpet ensembles that impressed us the most at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. From stunning dresses worn by stars like Scarlett Johansson and Ana de Armas, to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's jaw-dropping...

