Shailene Woodley Bold Blue Dress Is Fashion Goals at Golden Globes 2020

Shailene Woodley goes bold in blue dress at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 28-year-old actress stunned on the red carpet ahead of the event. Shailene‘s series, Big Little Lies is up for Best Television Drama Series at the ceremony, alongside The [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Ricky Gervais glad Golden Globes is over Ricky Gervais is glad the Golden Globe Awards are over. The outspoken comedian didn't hold back as he delivered some scathing put downs to the Hollywood elite during Sunday night's glitzy ceremony in.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:46Published 1 day ago Fashion Moments From 2020 Golden Globes From Jennifer Lopez’s extravagant Valentino gown to Billy Porter’s fabulous feathered Alex Vinash ensemble, it’s time to face the fashion and break down all of the 2020 Golden Globe gowns and.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:38Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Yara Shahidi Goes Bright in a Yellow Dress for Golden Globes After-Parties! Yara Shahidi is brightening up the red carpet! The 19-year-old grown-ish star stunned in a yellow dress as she stepped out for the 2020 Golden Globes...

Just Jared Jr 2 days ago



2020 Golden Globes Fashion Predictions: See the Top Trends to Expect! Wondering what to expect from this year's Golden Globe Awards? As far as category winners are concerned, we can't reveal much--mostly because, like all of you,...

E! Online 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this