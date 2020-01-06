Global  

Michelle Williams bags best actor in limited series at Golden Globes

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Actor Michelle Williams on Sunday won the Best Female Actor Award in a Limited Series or Television Movie category for her role as Gwen Verdon on FX's 'Fosse/Verdon'.
