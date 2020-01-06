Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Christian Bale misses Golden Globes due to flu

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale missed out the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony due to illness.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Which British stars are nominated for Golden Globes? [Video]Which British stars are nominated for Golden Globes?

The nominations for the 77th Golden Globe awards have been announced, with several British stars receiving recognition.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Christian Bale: The Dark Knight was always meant to be a trilogy [Video]Christian Bale: The Dark Knight was always meant to be a trilogy

Christian Bale has revealed that the 'Dark Knight' franchise was limited to three films due to director Christopher Nolan's creative version.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nominees Christian Bale & Russell Crowe Will Both Miss the Golden Globes - Here's Why

Two major stars (and former Oscar winners) that you won’t be seeing at the 2020 Golden Globes are Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. The two actors are both...
Just Jared

Joaquin Phoenix Tells Rooney Mara "I Love You" After Winning Best Actor at the 2020 Golden Globes

This is no laughing matter. Joker star Joaquin Phoenix won the award for Best Actor in a Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night, beating out Christian...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.