Nina Dobrev & 'Vampire Diaries' Co-Stars Step Out For Golden Globes After Party

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Nina Dobrev and some of her former Vampire Diaries co-stars all ended up at the same party! The 30-year-old actress stepped out for InStyle And Warner Brother‘s Golden Globes after-party on Sunday night (January 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Dobrev Nina‘s co-stars including Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley [...]
