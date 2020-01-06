83': Ranveer's B'day wish for Kapil Dev

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Ranveer Singh's upcoming multi starrer sports drama 83' is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated movies of 2020. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on the life of the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. As the legend turned a year older today, Ranveer has taken to his social media handles to share a few BTS pictures from the sets of 83' and wish the Dev a very Happy Birthday. 👓 View full article

