Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

83': Ranveer's B'day wish for Kapil Dev

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Ranveer Singh's upcoming multi starrer sports drama 83' is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated movies of 2020. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on the life of the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. As the legend turned a year older today, Ranveer has taken to his social media handles to share a few BTS pictures from the sets of 83' and wish the Dev a very Happy Birthday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ranveer Singh aces Kapil Dev's 'Natraj Shot' [Video]Ranveer Singh aces Kapil Dev's 'Natraj Shot'

In the forthcoming Kabir Khan's 83, actor Ranveer Singh essays the role of Cricket legend Kapil Dev. The film has wrapped up and today, Ranveer Singh brightened up the day as he shared a picture from..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Woah! Ranveer Singh rents a flat in wifey Deepika Padukone's building for Rs 7.25 lakh per month?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will once again sizzle on the silver screen in Kabir Khan's '83, which is based on the heroic 1983 world cup win of Indian...
Bollywood Life

I hope the focus is not just on me in ‘83’, says Kapil Dev

In “’83”, directed by Kabir Khan, features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who led the team to India’s first-ever World Cup win against the mighty West...
Hindu


Tweets about this

RanveerOfficiaI

Ranveer Singh RT @bombaytimes: Ranveer Singh gave a heartfelt birthday wish to legendary cricketer @therealkapildev with these BTS from the sets of #83th… 7 minutes ago

newsicology

Newsic 83': Ranveer's B'day wish for Kapil Dev https://t.co/QkJ1S49Df3 https://t.co/7ILwJqd7zW 15 minutes ago

kingmessi1987

Hana ❤leobarca RT @SaraRanveer: Happy Birthday @therealkapildev Sir 🙏 you're the true Legend, and I can't wait, to see your journey in my Ranveer's @83the… 28 minutes ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes Ranveer Singh gave a heartfelt birthday wish to legendary cricketer Kapil Dev with a few BTS pictures from the sets… https://t.co/wVTrHoNveN 1 hour ago

SaraRanveer

Ʀᴀɴᴠᴇᴇʀ ❤️ sɪɴɢʜ |sᴀʀᴀ| Happy Birthday @therealkapildev Sir 🙏 you're the true Legend, and I can't wait, to see your journey in my Ranveer's… https://t.co/KOkVbiHq9O 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.