A Knives Out sequel is in the works

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Knives Out' Sequel to Focus on Daniel Craig's Detective Character | THR News The $40 million original film with an ensemble cast has grossed nearly $250 million worldwide. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:31Published 14 hours ago 'Frozen II' sets new Thanksgiving box office record The Disney sequel is not ready to let go of the No. 1 box office spot just yet. 'Frozen II' earned $85.3 million domestically in its second weekend. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published on December 3, 2019

Tweets about this