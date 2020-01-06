Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2019 - Our Top Looks Revealed!

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
There were so many great looks this year at the 2020 Golden Globes and we narrowed the field down to our favorites! Our Best Dressed list includes nominees like Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang and Saoirse Ronan in Celine. Some stars who stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet for the very first time also [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR News - Published < > Embed
News video: 2020 Golden Globes: All the Looks on the Red Carpet | THR News

2020 Golden Globes: All the Looks on the Red Carpet | THR News 01:35

 Here are all the stylish looks from the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 5th.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes [Video]Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes

Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes. On Sunday night, Awkwafina won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in ‘The Farewell.’. It was her first time..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

Michelle Williams keeps baby bump under wraps at Golden Globes [Video]Michelle Williams keeps baby bump under wraps at Golden Globes

Actress Michelle Williams kept any hint of a baby bump under wraps on Sunday as she and her reported new fiance Thomas Kail made their made her red carpet debut as a couple at the Golden Globe Awards.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress in a Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes, Admits to Getting "a Little Boozy"

Long may she reign! Olivia Colman won the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's...
E! Online Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesSify

Brad Pitt Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio Over 'Titanic' Raft During Golden Globes Speech! (Video)

Brad Pitt won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Golden Globes and he roasted his friend and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio during his speech! The...
Just Jared Also reported by •DNAE! Online

Tweets about this

lexi_sunflower

☼Lexisunflower ☼ RT @zblay: Geena Davis at the Golden Globes in 1992 is tonight’s best dressed https://t.co/kzgGy7RBgD 43 seconds ago

Missydotie

Missy.ie ✨New on Missy✨ Who was the best dressed last night? https://t.co/XxjJv4hhxj 1 minute ago

PavonAbraham

Abraham Pavón RT @GQMagazine: A ton of velvet so far tonight https://t.co/EHf8KvHMG6 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/iCXWGsLph8 1 minute ago

everyexplosions

EveryExplosions RT @rigatoni7: Best dressed stars: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, and Kerry ... https://t.co/auBlSPzM6k via @DailyMail… 2 minutes ago

nelliesbones

Ann RT @DailyMailCeleb: Is that an angel? Nope just Gillian Anderson shining on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet https://t.co/HWkvi83YAg https://t.… 3 minutes ago

Nemex_101

Chinemerem Nnawuihe RT @enews: Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes https://t.co/I1mq4o4Cyo 4 minutes ago

Archandcompany

Arch & Company RT @voguemagazine: Our definitive list of the best dressed celebrities at the 2020 #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/nTTldKTQkU 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.