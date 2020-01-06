Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tom Hanks Generates Meme With His Reaction to Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes Monologue

AceShowbiz Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
That aside, the night marks one of the biggest nights in Tom's career as he is presented with this year's Cecil B. DeMille award at the 77th annual Golden Globes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ricky Gervais' scathing Golden Globes speech receives mixed response

Ricky Gervais' scathing Golden Globes speech receives mixed response 00:39

 Ricky Gervais was met with a combination of laughs and scowls as he delivered his scathing opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes [Video]Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

Even Ricky would have trouble finding fault in these looks. For this list, we’re taking a look at the red carpet ensembles that impressed us the most at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. From stunning..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:34Published

Sydney Sweeney Talks 'Euphoria' At Golden Globes After-Party [Video]Sydney Sweeney Talks 'Euphoria' At Golden Globes After-Party

At the Amazon Studios Golden Globes after-party, "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney talks all things fashion with ET Canada's Sangita Patel and says she's humbled by the positive reaction to the HBO..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks Had the Best Reaction to Ricky Gervais' Monologue

Well, someone was not a fan of Ricky Gervais' opening monologue. At the 2020 Golden Globes, Gervais opened the ceremony with a set that skewered Hollywood and...
E! Online

‘Zero F*cks Given’: Ricky Gervais’ Rollicking Globes Monologue Completely Blows Up

A number of commentators and pundits had nothing but plaudits for comedian Ricky Gervais’ open at the 77th Golden Globes. One commentator crowed Gervais “the...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Tom Hanks Generates Meme With His Reaction to Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes Monologue https://t.co/rwirsNMXl3 https://t.co/1hOoKPdFgs 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.