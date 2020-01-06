Global  

Ricky Gervais takes jibe at Felicity Huffman, Jeffrey Epstein in epic Golden Globes monologue

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): English stand-up comedian and host of Sunday's 77th Golden Globe Awards, Ricky Gervais, took the stage by the storm when he presented a monologue and took a jibe on Felicity Huffman and Jeffrey Epstein.
News video: Ricky Gervais Goes Unfiltered in Golden Globes Monologue | THR News

Ricky Gervais Goes Unfiltered in Golden Globes Monologue | THR News 02:20

 The 'Office' creator also took shots at Felicity Huffman and Jeffrey Epstein.

Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes [Video]Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes

Ryan talks about seeing Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes and Kelly talks about when she ran into him at Central Park.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 02:42Published

Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Leaves Many Cringing After His Monologue [Video]Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Leaves Many Cringing After His Monologue

Tamron Hall recaps Hollywood’s star-studded night at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 05:00Published


Ricky Gervais Scolds Golden Globes for Groaning at Jeffrey Epstein Joke: ‘Shut Up, I Know He’s Your Friend’

Ricky Gervais opened the Golden Globes with a monologue mainly dedicated to jabbing at the Hollywood actors, directors and producers – including a snipe at...
Mediaite

Ricky Gervais’ Joke About Female Directors Gets Very Few Laughs at Golden Globes 2020

Ricky Gervais made a joke about the lack of female directors nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes – and it didn’t quite land. The joke came as the host...
Just Jared

