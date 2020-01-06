Global  

Ian Somerhalder & Paul Wesley Reunite at Golden Globes After Party!

Just Jared Jr Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
We almost got a Vampire Diaries reunion at a Golden Globes after party! Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley reunited at InStyle And Warner Brother‘s Golden Globes after-party on Sunday night (January 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Dobrev The duo were also joined at the party by Nina [...]
