Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' Hailed Best Picture by National Society of Film Critics Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Greta Gerwig, in the meantime, wins Best Director for 'Little Women', and Antonio Banderas as well as Mary Kay Place take home the actor trophies for their work in 'Pain and Glory' and 'Diane'. 👓 View full article

