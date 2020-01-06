Global  

Aditya, Disha's ‘Malang’ trailer is out!

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
After treating the audiences with interesting posters, the makers of ‘Malang’ have unveiled the much-awaited trailer today. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.
News video: Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani first look from 'Malang' is out

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani first look from 'Malang' is out 00:58

 The fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani in the movie "Malang" has already created a huge buzz across the nation.

Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor sizzle in 'Malang' new poster [Video]Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor sizzle in 'Malang' new poster

Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer "Malang" new poster is out now. The latest poster showcases the sizzling chemistry between the duo.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:47Published

Disha, Aditya looks effortless and comfy in Casuals [Video]Disha, Aditya looks effortless and comfy in Casuals

Actress Disha Patani was snapped with her Malang co-actor Aditya Roy Kapoor at Mumbai Filmcity on Thursday.The duo looked uber cool in casuals.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:44Published


Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are 'two wild souls one love' in 'Malang's latest poster

Along with the latest poster unveiling alongside Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur also revealed the Malang trailer release date
DNA Also reported by •SifyMid-DayBollywood Life

It's an underwater kiss for Malang stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, here's why

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have already become the talk of the town as the hottest Jodi in B-town, the duo will be seen in the upcoming film Malang....
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesBollywood Life

satyam20157

Disha Patani Fan Club ❤️ RT @ZeeNews: Malang trailer review: Disha Patani oozes oomph while Aditya Roy Kapur flaunts his fab bod in this thriller—Watch https://t.c… 37 seconds ago

ritikahandoo

Ritika Handoo #MalangTrailer review: @DishPatani oozes oomph while #AdityaRoyKapur flaunts his fab bod in this thriller—Watch… https://t.co/ISaWbEJXI8 4 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Malang trailer review: Disha Patani oozes oomph while Aditya Roy Kapur flaunts his fab bod in this thriller—Watch https://t.co/p7UafwdFez 6 minutes ago

tahirmbs

Tahir Nadeem RT @ARKfanatics: Aditya, Disha and Anil Kapoor at the trailer launch of MALANG #Malang https://t.co/c3xjsymNnv 10 minutes ago

bollywoodMeraki

Bollywood News 🎬 #Bollywood Aditya, Disha’s ‘Malang’ trailer is out! https://t.co/C5ar18825T #News #Cinema 11 minutes ago

satyam20157

Disha Patani Fan Club ❤️ RT @ZoomTV: #MohitSuri's #Malang is scheduled to release on February 7 https://t.co/F7csLcblE7 12 minutes ago

boxofficedetail

Boxofficedetail Mohit Suri, The Director Behind #Aashiqui2 #Awarapan #EkVillain and #Murder2 is Back with #Malang starring… https://t.co/Po4eekBxra 16 minutes ago

scroll_in

scroll.in RT @TheReel_in: #MalangTrailer: Aditya Roy Kapur and @DishPatani star in action-heavy thriller https://t.co/IwSwzPGj70 16 minutes ago

