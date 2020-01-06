Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Malang' trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu are killers but with different motives

DNA Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The trailer for Mohit Suri's 'Malang' is out. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Malang' Trailer: Disha and Aditya film is about action and thrilling adventure

'Malang' Trailer: Disha and Aditya film is about action and thrilling adventure 00:47

 The much awaited trailer of Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu is finally out now.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor sizzle in 'Malang' new poster [Video]Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor sizzle in 'Malang' new poster

Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer "Malang" new poster is out now. The latest poster showcases the sizzling chemistry between the duo.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:47Published

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani first look from 'Malang' is out [Video]Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani first look from 'Malang' is out

The fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani in the movie "Malang" has already created a huge buzz across the nation.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Malang’ trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s chemistry kills

The film also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, and is touted to be a dark thriller
Hindu

'Malang' poster out featuring Disha & Aditya

Yesterday, the makers of 'Malang' took to their social media handle to drop intriguing posters. The poster featured the lead cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DaySify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bollyhungama

Bollywood Hungama #MalangTrailer Launch: @AnilKapoor and #AdityaRoyKapur condemn JNU attacks #Malang https://t.co/QblvATWEtx 1 minute ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Malang trailer: Do not mess with Aditya Roy Kapur https://t.co/ez2lGAY00z via @IndianExpress 8 minutes ago

newsinformer4

news informer disha patani slams trollers for trolling her bikini looks in malang aditya roy kapur comes to rescue – Malang Trail… https://t.co/kW8QCXLhzz 9 minutes ago

satyam20157

Disha Patani Fan Club ❤️ RT @etimes: #AdityaRoyKapur talks about his beast mode in the #Malang trailer #MalangTrailer https://t.co/noD0MaU3fs 10 minutes ago

htshowbiz

HT Entertainment #AdityaRoyKapur-#DishaPatani's #Malang trailer: Waiting for crush’s reply to PUBG, hilarious memes flood the intern… https://t.co/cRISL3secF 19 minutes ago

ksayan2004

Shyantan Kundu RT @mid_day: #Malang Trailer: The #AdityaRoyKapur, #DishaPatani-Starrer Looks Intense And Thrilling @DishPatani @AnilKapoor @kunalkemmu @… 22 minutes ago

Surjeet46271779

Surjeet RT @ZeeNews: Malang trailer review: Disha Patani oozes oomph while Aditya Roy Kapur flaunts his fab bod in this thriller—Watch https://t.c… 34 minutes ago

celebritytadkaa

celebrity tadka RT @celebritytadkaa: 🔥🔥🔥❤😍 Trailer looks so amazing #AdityaRoyKapur #DishaPatani #MalangTrailer https://t.co/g1u1dLsEmq 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.